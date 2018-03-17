No nor'easter, but snow expected on first day of spring

M.L. NESTEL
Wet and chilly winter weather is expected to strike the eastern U.S. early this week.

That's actually a reprieve for the mid-Atlantic region, which will likely be spared a fourth nor'easter storm, according to ABC News' meteorologist Dan Peck.

Heavy rain in the southern states like North Carolina, and a blast of snow up along the northeast states like New York will begin overnight on Monday and into Tuesday -- officially the first day of spring.

Weather forecasts appeared to show that another Nor'easter storm was building strength. Those predictions, Peck added, have pulled back on Friday, with the bulk of the storm expected to drift out to sea.

Temperatures are still expected to remain "below average" and, Peck suggested, with cold conditions on both the East and West coasts.

