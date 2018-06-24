No one answering 'hard questions' on how many immigrants to let in: Former Trump aide

KELSEY WALSH
President Donald Trump's former homeland security adviser said that even with the sharply divided views on immigration in the U.S., few officials in either party want to answer "hard questions" of how many and what kinds of migrants should be allowed in to the country.

The former Trump adviser, Tom Bossert, now an ABC News contributor, told George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday, "The big picture here is very few politicians on both sides of the aisle have ever been willing to answer the hard questions of the quantity, quality and type of person that we're willing to allow into this country above the million legal immigrants that we allow in every year."

"Should we let in 100,000? 500,000? No one wants to answer that hard question," Bossert said.

Bossert was referring to congressional Democrats' contention that they support comprehensive immigration reform although Congress cannot agree on such a bill.

"They're up there [on Capitol Hill] fighting over e-verify [a program for businesses to confirm employees' eligibility to work] and fighting over how many agricultural workers we need to allow in," but not addressing the broader questions, Bossert said.

The former White House adviser suggested that liberals "want to have compassion, but the compassion and the shortsighted decisions have long-term negative consequences" on immigration.

Bossert also said the U.S. needs to invest in countries such as Guatemala that are racked by violence to help stem the flow of refugees and migrants.

That means putting "real, sustainable, buildable money into the institutional reforms in those three northern-triangle countries -- Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras -- that they need to prevent this plague from coming into America."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Raging Lake County fire prompts thousands of evacuations
Fire captain killed, firefighter in stable after shooting at SoCal senior living facility
Eastbound I-80 in Richmond reopens after reports of shooting
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Celebrities who have passed away recently
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
Show More
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings
Trump says undocumented immigrants should 'immediately' return without due process
Homeland Security says it has 'well-established' plan to reunite immigrant families
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
More News