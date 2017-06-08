EDUCATION

Noose drawing on African-American student sparks outrage at southern California high school

The family of a Southern California high school student is calling for the expulsion of three fellow students posted a racist photo of their daughter online with a noose around her neck. (KGO-TV)

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif (KGO) --
The family of a Southern California high school student is calling for the expulsion of three fellow students who they say posted a racist photo of their daughter online.

The photo depicted 15-year-old Aina Adewunmi with a noose drawn around her neck.

The hateful image was shared in a chemistry chat room.

The Palisades Charter High School transfer student was troubled to find the image in late May.

She immediately went to administrators, who suspended the three boys who posted the image.

"I think Pali is a good school I'm happy I moved and I won't be leaving, but this is something that needs to be stopped because it has happened in the past. I knew if I didn't come out with this story, it would happen over and over again," said Adewunmi.

Her family has hired a lawyer and is now demanding the boys be expelled.

They have apologized for posting the image.

Police are now investigating the matter to determine whether the incident is a hate crime.
