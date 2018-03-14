  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Nor'easter pummels Boston as Seattle experiences record heat

MAX GOLEMBO
It's official: Boston is in the middle of a blizzard as the Northeast gets slammed with the third nor'easter in nearly two weeks.

The last blizzard in Boston before today was February 2017.

But in the Pacific Northwest it's a different story: The temperature reached 73 degrees Fahrenheit in Seattle on Monday, its warmest winter temperature ever recorded.

The blustery weather in the Northeast has left over 230,000 customers in Massachusetts without power this afternoon.

Besides Boston, it officially reached blizzard conditions in Martha's Vineyard, Marshfield, Plymouth and Hyannis today.

Wind gusts in Massachusetts reached 77 mph in Nantucket, 79 mph Hyannis and even 81 mph in East Falmouth.

The top snow total so far is 25 inches in Derry, New Hampshire. By Tuesday evening, parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts had gotten nearly 22 inches, while Southampton, New York, saw 18.3 inches and Waterford, Connecticut, 17.5 inches.

Thundersnow -- when thunder and lightning occur during a snowstorm -- was even reported in Plymouth.

The storm has forced the cancelations of over 1,400 flights and Amtrak has suspended service between Boston and New York City.

Boston public schools are canceled today and Wednesday.

Heavy snow bands are ongoing across Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine this afternoon. Over 1 foot of snow has already fallen in parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Blizzard conditions will continue in southeast New England through this evening, causing a treacherous commute home.

By morning the nor'easter will continue to pull away and the heaviest snow will be confined to northern New England.

The nor'easter will be gone by Wednesday afternoon but the cold air will still bring some snow showers and very blustery conditions across the Northeast.

Snow totals could reach over 2 feet once the storm has passed.

ABC News' Amanda Maile contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos