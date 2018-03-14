It's official: Boston is in the middle of a blizzard as the Northeast gets slammed with the third nor'easter in nearly two weeks.
The last blizzard in Boston before today was February 2017.
But in the Pacific Northwest it's a different story: The temperature reached 73 degrees Fahrenheit in Seattle on Monday, its warmest winter temperature ever recorded.
The blustery weather in the Northeast has left over 230,000 customers in Massachusetts without power this afternoon.
Besides Boston, it officially reached blizzard conditions in Martha's Vineyard, Marshfield, Plymouth and Hyannis today.
Wind gusts in Massachusetts reached 77 mph in Nantucket, 79 mph Hyannis and even 81 mph in East Falmouth.
The top snow total so far is 25 inches in Derry, New Hampshire. By Tuesday evening, parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts had gotten nearly 22 inches, while Southampton, New York, saw 18.3 inches and Waterford, Connecticut, 17.5 inches.
Thundersnow -- when thunder and lightning occur during a snowstorm -- was even reported in Plymouth.
The storm has forced the cancelations of over 1,400 flights and Amtrak has suspended service between Boston and New York City.
Boston public schools are canceled today and Wednesday.
Heavy snow bands are ongoing across Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine this afternoon. Over 1 foot of snow has already fallen in parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Blizzard conditions will continue in southeast New England through this evening, causing a treacherous commute home.
By morning the nor'easter will continue to pull away and the heaviest snow will be confined to northern New England.
The nor'easter will be gone by Wednesday afternoon but the cold air will still bring some snow showers and very blustery conditions across the Northeast.
Snow totals could reach over 2 feet once the storm has passed.
ABC News' Amanda Maile contributed to this report.
Nor'easter pummels Boston as Seattle experiences record heat
Top Stories
More News