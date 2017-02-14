WORLD NEWS

North Korean leaders brother attacked, killed, at Malaysian airport

This is an undated image of Kim Jong Nam, the older brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (KGO-TV )

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia --
Kim Jong Nam, the older brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was attacked at a Kuala Lumpur airport and died on the way to a hospital, a senior Malaysian official said Tuesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the incident's diplomatic sensitivity, said Kim Jong Nam was attacked with a spray on Monday in the shopping concourse and sought help at an information counter. He was taken to the airport clinic and then died en route to the hospital, he said.

District police chief Abdul Aziz Ali said the man was waiting for a flight to Macau.

Kim Jong Nam reportedly fell out of favor in North Korea after being caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport in 2001, saying he wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland. He is believed to be in his mid-40s and has reportedly been living in recent years in Macau, Singapore and Malaysia.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldhomicidenorth korea
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WORLD NEWS
Pope Francis in U.S. for historic visit -- DETAILS HERE
Bay Area lawmakers watch pope's historic address to Congress
People flock to Carmel Mission to honor Father Junipero Serra
President Obama, fans greet Pope Francis
Washington D.C. prepares for Pope Francis' visit
More world news
NEWS
Lake lowered to repair Oroville Dam's spillway - WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.
Top Dems want wider Flynn-Russia probe
ANALYSIS: Flynn resignation raises dark questions surrounding Trump and Russia
Spicer says Flynn didn't violate laws but erosion of trust prompted resignation
More News
Top Stories
Lake lowered to repair Oroville Dam's spillway - WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.
White House says Michael Flynn posed a trust problem
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Hayward
Report: BART staffing empty Warm Springs station in Fremont
Dam 80 years older than Oroville strong due to infrastructure improvements
San Francisco dog dies from bacteria, others at risk
Storm-related road closures plague Santa Cruz Mountains
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
National security adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy
No end in sight for Oroville evacuations, residents make due
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
Oroville Dam running on temporary licenses; license expired in 2007
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
More Photos