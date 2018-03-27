North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits China in 1st foreign trip as leader

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China in his first foreign trip since he came to power in 2011, The Associated Press reported.

Kim traveled to the country with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency. He spent Sunday through Wednesday there.

Kim visited China following an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Yonhap reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

