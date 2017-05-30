Oakland council debates $1M settlement for former prostitute Jasmine Abuslin

The Oakland City Council is debating late into the night as councilmembers consider a near $1 million settlement with the woman who says she was sexually exploited by several police officers.Jasmine Abuslin, the 19-year-old at the heart of a sex scandal that rocked the Oakland Police Department, now is being offered nearly $1 million by the city to settle her claim. She was victimized and exploited by cops when she was underage."I'm putting up #1 mil to settle this case," said Oakland city councilmember Noel Gallo. "Taxpayers' money for city employees' lack of behavior."Abuslin, a former prostitute told the ABC7 News I-Team's Dan Noyes about her encounters with police. "Only 3 out of 30 paid me."Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement:Councilperson Rebecca Kaplan wants more to change. "We need to fix the problem, hire more police officers, create a better dynamic with the city," she said.Attorney John Burris is recommending his client accept the settlement. "This is not a settlement we reached lightly. There's been lots of discussions with city council," he told ABC7 News.Burris and his client will hold a news conference Wednesday. Abuslin's lawsuits against other police agencies are pending.