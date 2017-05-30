Oakland council debates $1M settlement for former prostitute Jasmine Abuslin

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --The Oakland City Council is debating late into the night as councilmembers consider a near $1 million settlement with the woman who says she was sexually exploited by several police officers.
Jasmine Abuslin, the 19-year-old at the heart of a sex scandal that rocked the Oakland Police Department, now is being offered nearly $1 million by the city to settle her claim. She was victimized and exploited by cops when she was underage.
"I'm putting up #1 mil to settle this case," said Oakland city councilmember Noel Gallo. "Taxpayers' money for city employees' lack of behavior."
Abuslin, a former prostitute told the ABC7 News I-Team's Dan Noyes about her encounters with police. "Only 3 out of 30 paid me."
Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement: It was the best interest of the city to settle this matter quickly and fairly. We remain focused on rebuilding the public trust that was so damaged by this incident.
Councilperson Rebecca Kaplan wants more to change. "We need to fix the problem, hire more police officers, create a better dynamic with the city," she said.
Attorney John Burris is recommending his client accept the settlement. "This is not a settlement we reached lightly. There's been lots of discussions with city council," he told ABC7 News.
Burris and his client will hold a news conference Wednesday. Abuslin's lawsuits against other police agencies are pending.
