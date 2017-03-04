OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Smoke inhalation caused the deaths of all 36 victims in the Ghost Ship Fire in Oakland.
The Alameda County Medical Examiner says burns or other injuries did not play a role in their deaths last year.
The victims were unable to get out of the burning warehouse with several illegal living spaces inside during a party.
Investigators have still not announced what caused the fire or any potential criminal charges.
If you are trying to locate a loved one, or need information call 510-382-3000.
