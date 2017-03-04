GHOST SHIP FIRE

All Oakland Ghost Ship fire victims died from smoke inhalation

Smoke inhalation caused the deaths of all 36 victims in the Ghost Ship Fire in Oakland.

The Alameda County Medical Examiner says burns or other injuries did not play a role in their deaths last year.
The victims were unable to get out of the burning warehouse with several illegal living spaces inside during a party.

Investigators have still not announced what caused the fire or any potential criminal charges.

If you are trying to locate a loved one, or need information call 510-382-3000.

