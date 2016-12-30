ICE RESCUE

Oakland man rescues teen near South Lake Tahoe
An Oakland man risked his life to save a 13-year-old boy after he fell into frozen Lake Tahoe. Ian Whitmarsh was in the area visiting family when he heard the 8th grader calling for help. (KGO-TV)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
An Oakland man risked his life to save a 13-year-old boy near South Lake Tahoe.

The teen was walking his bike across the frozen lake Wednesday afternoon when it gave in.

Ian Whitmarsh was in the area visiting family. He says he heard the 8th grader calling for help after falling through the ice.

Whitmarsh says he got on his stomach and crawled on his stomach toward the boy.

"His voice when he said, 'help me please,' it didn't sound good," Whitmarsh said. "It sounded like he was really struggling. These are all just cuts and scratches that I'm feeling from the ice."

Whitmarsh says he grew up in Michigan, which is why he knew to lay flat on the ice and crawl to the boy. Both slid back to shore.

The boy was taken to the hospital with severe hypothermia. He now feels much better and is grateful to the kind stranger who pulled him from the ice.
