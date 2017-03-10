Oakland police officer hospitalized after car accident

Oakland police officer crashed his car, took out lamp post on Broadway at 42nd. Police on scene say he's ok. pic.twitter.com/j5oevNj5ND — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 10, 2017

#breaking Oakland PD officer involved in crash. Unclear if hurt. Car had damage & light pole knocked down. @abc7newsbayarea Sky 7 there now pic.twitter.com/jKGiQV31m7 — Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) March 10, 2017

A police officer was injured in a traffic collision in Oakland this morning, a police spokeswoman said.The incident was reported around 5:25 a.m. in the 4200 block of Broadway.The officer was transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The officer's vehicle sustained major damage.The other driver was not injured, and the vehicle sustained minor to moderate damage.Police say the collision is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to call (510) 777-8570.