NEWS

Oakland police officer hospitalized after car accident

Police officer involved in crash in Oakland, California, Friday, March 10, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A police officer was injured in a traffic collision in Oakland this morning, a police spokeswoman said.

The incident was reported around 5:25 a.m. in the 4200 block of Broadway.

The officer was transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The officer's vehicle sustained major damage.

The other driver was not injured, and the vehicle sustained minor to moderate damage.

Police say the collision is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to call (510) 777-8570.
Related Topics:
newsOPDcar accidentpoliceOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Orthodontists warn against uptick in DIY teeth straightening
Pelosi urges Comey to speak out on Trump's wiretapping claims
San Jose leaders unveil new flood warning system
#7Things to know before you go: Friday
More News
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Friday
Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests
San Jose leaders unveil new flood warning system
CHP says I-80 shooting was 'targeted'
Man killed in Santa Clara officer-involved shooting
Palo Alto police search for bus sex assault suspects
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Show More
Father of accused stalker doesn't think son talked to underage girls
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area teen discusses act of kindness that went viral
Witness describes Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF
SF firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer
Fremont facility helps test new tech gadgets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
More Photos