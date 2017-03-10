NEWS

Oakland police officer involved in car accident

Police officer involved in crash in Oakland, California, Friday, March 10, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
An Oakland police officer has been involved in a car accident at Broadway and 42nd Street.

Stay with ABC7 News on-air and online for the latest details.
Related Topics:
newsOPDcar accidentpoliceOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
San Jose leaders unveil new flood warning system
WikiLeaks to give tech companies early access to next hacking docs: Assange
FBI's Comey meets congressional leaders on wiretapping, leaks, Russia
Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests
More News
Top Stories
Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests
San Jose leaders unveil new flood warning system
CHP says I-80 shooting was 'targeted'
Man killed in Santa Clara officer-involved shooting
Palo Alto police search for bus sex assault suspects
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Father of accused stalker doesn't think son talked to underage girls
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area teen discusses act of kindness that went viral
Witness describes Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF
SF firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer
Fremont facility helps test new tech gadgets
Residents attend San Jose flood victims town hall
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
More Photos