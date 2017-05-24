Oakland police say boy shot while out walking puppy

Police say a 9-year-old boy was shot in the stomach while walking his puppy in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday night.Isai Catalan had just finished celebrating his birthday and was walking with his older brother, mother, and father near East 27th Street and Fruitvale Avenue when the shooting occurred.Officials say Isai is currently in stable condition at Oakland Children's Hospital.Police said he was not the intended target of the shooting, and that a suspect remains at large. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault investigators at (510) 238-3426.