NEWS

Oakland police search for suspects in shooting that injured one

Police blocked off the intersection of 14th Street and Broadway in downtown Oakland after a shooting on Jan. 10, 2017.

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A shooting in Downtown Oakland this afternoon injured one man and has resulted in the closure of Broadway near 13th Street while police conduct their investigation, according to city officials.

The shooting was reported at 3:28 p.m. at a bus shelter on Broadway and the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses reported multiple shots and the glass from the bus shelter was shattered and spread over the nearby ground, according to police.

Officers are currently canvassing the area looking for suspects and additional witnesses. They are also reviewing security camera footage from area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland police Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.
Related Topics:
newsshootingOakland
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sen. Jeff Sessions' Confirmation Hearing: The Key (and Controversial) Moments
A Wall Alone 'Will Not Do the Job,' Says Trump's DHS Chief Pick
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
Everything You Need to Know About the Inauguration
More News
Top Stories
Heritage oak tree crashes through Danville home
Storm melts hillside near Silverado Trail
Rain, mudslides hamper commute in Santa Cruz Mountains
President Obama to deliver farewell address --WATCH LIVE AT 6PM
Dylann Roof sentenced to death in Charleston church shooting
Russian River expected to crest even higher
LA wins out over SF for George Lucas' museum
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
King Tides cause flooding along San Francisco Embarcadero
Moderate storm floods streets in Corte Madera
San Francisco Police Commission President Suzy Loftus steps down
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Homes, cars near Russian River flooded
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers share 'Tunnel Tree' memories
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
More Photos