Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Martinez

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the East Bay that happened after a chase with a suspect.A friend of the suspect's family said they are devastated. They're still trying to figure out what happened. The shooting happened at Pachecho Boulvard and I-680.Vallejo police say last night they spotted a wanted suspect, 20-year-old Kevin Decarlo. They say Decarlo evaded officers last week when he was driving recklessly. They had tried to stop him again a couple days later and police say he rammed into a patrol car and got away. Officers say when they saw Decarlo last night parked on Ellis Road, he tried to escape. It appears there was a short chase and Decarlo ended up crashing into another patrol vehicle. That's when police fires multiple rounds at him. A friend of the Decarlo family came to the scene in shock she says she didn't know he was trying to evade police."No matter good bad or otherwise, if he's that bad of a person or whatever I know his family, the family is real good people and so I'm hoping for the best," said Terri Fitzhuzh, family friend of suspect.Police say officers fired because they feared for their life. Decarlo is at the hospital with serious injuries. A Vallejo police officer had minor injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital.The shooting is being investigated by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and district attorney's office.