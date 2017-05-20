PEPPER SPRAY

Ohio high school students get pepper sprayed for class

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of Ohio high school students voluntarily got pepper-sprayed in the face. (WPVI)

CLEVELAND (AP) --
A group of Ohio high school students voluntarily got pepper-sprayed in the face.

More than a dozen Barberton High School students agreed to be sprayed last week with their parents' permission as part of a class exercise for aspiring police officers. Students also have been shocked with a stun gun for the criminal science class.

One copy of a video of the students being sprayed has been viewed online more than 15 million times.

While some online commenters have been critical of the parents for allowing their children to be pepper-sprayed, students and parents call it a useful learning experience.

The superintendent says the class exercise was conducted by an instructor who is a former police chief.

Barberton is about 40 miles south of Cleveland.
