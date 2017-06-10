NEWS

Palo Alto police ask for help in solving cold case homicide

Crime scene tape is seen at the scene of a homicide in Palo Alto, Calif. on June 10, 2001. (Palo Alto Police Department)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
Palo Alto police are asking for help in solving a homicide that took place on this date 16 years ago, police said Saturday.

Maria Hsiao died in a shooting June 10, 2001 outside a downtown nightclub.

Police are asking people to watch this video:



Police are also asking people to share the video on their social networks. The more people who see it, the better chance someone will provide a tip that will lead officers to the killer, police said.

Even someone with second- or third-hand information may be helpful.

Anonymous tips may be emailed to paloaltotipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.

Tips may also be sent to the department's free mobile app, which can be downloaded from bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

People can also call in tips to the detective bureau at (650) 329-2597.
