Passengers evacuated from BART train after fire at Walnut Creek station

.@ContraCostaFire PIO: short in electrical room caused fire under tracks. Once @SFBART cut electricity fire was out, no water needed — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 5, 2017

Currently, 400 people on a BART train waiting to be evacuated. No danger to passengers from fire #BARTIC pic.twitter.com/h7WzAenLzA — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 5, 2017

Hundreds of BART passengers had to be evacuated from a train after a fire broke out under the tracks at the Walnut Creek Station Saturday evening.Flames and smoke could be seen below the track area at the station around 6 p.m., and service in the area was halted.The problem was first reported around 5:50 p.m.The fire was affecting service along the entire Pittsburg/Bay Point line. No injuries were immediately reported.A passenger on the train told ABC7 that some passengers were missing flights out of SFO due to the delay. He also said that children needing to use the restroom were ushered into an empty car that was turned into a makeshift bathroom.Passengers were being safely evacuated from the train, which did not appear to suffer any damage from the fire.The Contra Costa Fire Department said a short in an electrical room caused the fire. Once the power was cut, no water was needed.