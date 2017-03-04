NEWS

Passengers evacuated from BART train after fire at Walnut Creek station

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hundreds of BART passengers had to be evacuated from a train after a fire broke out under the tracks at the Walnut Creek Station Saturday evening. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of BART passengers had to be evacuated from a train after a fire broke out under the tracks at the Walnut Creek Station Saturday evening.

Flames and smoke could be seen below the track area at the station around 6 p.m., and service in the area was halted.

The problem was first reported around 5:50 p.m.

The fire was affecting service along the entire Pittsburg/Bay Point line. No injuries were immediately reported.

A passenger on the train told ABC7 that some passengers were missing flights out of SFO due to the delay. He also said that children needing to use the restroom were ushered into an empty car that was turned into a makeshift bathroom.

Passengers were being safely evacuated from the train, which did not appear to suffer any damage from the fire.

The Contra Costa Fire Department said a short in an electrical room caused the fire. Once the power was cut, no water was needed.

Related Topics:
newsBARTfireevacuationWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Protesters clash in Berkeley over Pres. Trump
Everything you need to know about FISA wiretaps
Obama denies Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he wiretapped phones in Trump Tower
PHOTOS: Protesters clash in Berkeley over President Trump
More News
Top Stories
Protesters clash in Berkeley over Pres. Trump
PHOTOS: Protesters clash in Berkeley over President Trump
Trump flashes anger over Sessions recusal, Russia stories in Oval Office meeting
Oakland Ghost Ship fire victims died from smoke inhalation
Obama denies Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he wiretapped phones in Trump Tower
Lawyer: Matt Barnes may be playing in NBA Finals, needs later trial date
Jeremy Kerley agrees to 3-year, $10.5M deal with 49ers
Show More
Johnny Cueto 'happy' to be at Giants camp, will miss World Baseball Classic first round
Truck flies off Highway 101 onto SF street
Donald Trump claims Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't 'voluntarily leaving' 'Celebrity Apprentice'
BART cuts number of new cars expected next year
Cheerleading declared a sport, traditional East Bay program threatened
More News
Top Video
Pro-Trump, anti-Trump protesters clash in Berkeley
BART cuts number of new cars expected next year
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday morning
San Jose gas leak prompts evacuations, concerns neighbors
More Video