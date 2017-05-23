MANCHESTER EXPLOSION

Passengers on flight from Manchester to SFO react to arena bombing

The horrific explosion at an Ariana Grande concert happened the night before they took off, so shocked passengers were still trying to find more details when they landed. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Passengers on a flight from Manchester, England arrived at SFO just a few hours ago. The horrific explosion at an Ariana Grande concert happened the night before they took off, so shocked passengers were still trying to find more details when they landed.

Dave Toner and his wife live just north of Manchester. He was going home on Tuesday after vacationing in the U.S.

RELATED: First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing

"There was an incident in Times Square recently so it happens all over the world. So it's not going to discourage us from traveling anywhere," Toner said.

"When it happens on your own doorstep, it really does resonate. It's sad," Manchester resident Malcolm Crompton said.

RELATED: Young witnesses describe chaos after Manchester arena explosion

Odetta and Malcolm Crompton are still trying to find out if they know any of the victims. "It's not a massive city, really, so undoubtedly we're going to be touched by it some way," Odetta said.

They and other Manchester residents ABC7 News spoke with say the carnage reminds them of an IRA bombing some 20 years ago.

PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert in England


"We rebuilt the city. We said we don't mind your bombing us if you want. We'll just build a better city. And I think that's what will happen," Malcolm said.

Emma Beddows was not at the concert but she knows people who were. "A friend's niece was at the concert but she's found safe. But there's a girl who's been on Facebook, Olivia, who's mom was doing a search for her and I don't know if she's been found yet," she said.

All of those people ABC7 News spoke with agreed that in this day and age, you have to go on with your life but be especially alert.

As the British say -- "Keep a stiff upper lip."

Click here for full coverage on the deadly Manchester Arena terror attack.

