HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Hayward.
Sky7 flew over the scene in the Cherryland area, just northwest of downtown Hayward.
Officers say a woman was driving westbound on Hampton Road just before 7:00 AM Tuesday morning when she hit a pedestrian.
The victim has been identified as a woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police tell us the driver is cooperating with their investigation.