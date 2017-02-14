NEWS

Pedestrian killed in car crash near Cherryland in Hayward

Police are on the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash near the Cherryland area in Hayward. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 (KGO-TV )

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Hayward.

Sky7 flew over the scene in the Cherryland area, just northwest of downtown Hayward.

Officers say a woman was driving westbound on Hampton Road just before 7:00 AM Tuesday morning when she hit a pedestrian.

The victim has been identified as a woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tell us the driver is cooperating with their investigation.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
