SIERRA LAMAR

Penalty phase begins today for convicted killer in Sierra LaMar case

The process of deciding whether Antolin Garcia-Torres will be given the death penalty for the kidnapping and murder of Sierra LaMar begins today. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The man convicted of kidnapping and murdering Sierra LaMar will be back in court today. The process of deciding whether he will be given the death penalty begins.

This will be an emotional day in court as the jury of six men and six women will hear some very emotional testimony and then have to make a decision -- should Antolin Garcia-Torres get the death penalty. He was convicted of LaMar's kidnapping and murder exactly one week ago.

The job of the defense attorneys is going to be challenging. They failed to convince the jury LaMar was a possible runaway and still could be alive. During the penalty phase that starts today, a defense psychologist is lined up to take the stand to testify about Garica-Torres troubled family life while growing up.

"This is going to be a difficult balancing act for the defense because at the same time they said Sierra is still out there and could still be alive, the jury rejected that and now the jury believes that Garcia-Torres knows where LaMar is. It's a difficult showing of remorse if you don't come forward with that information," said Steven Clark, legal analyst.

The prosecution can call up family and friends to make victim statements on how the death of LaMar has impacted them.


Today's proceedings are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

