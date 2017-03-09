BIG SUR, Calif. (KGO) --A warning has been issued about the danger of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge along the Big Sur coastline.
Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge closed in mid-February after crews found too much movement and fracturing, Caltrans officials said. Drilling for the bridge is scheduled for March 17, after which it will be rebuilt.
A photo from Caltrans shows how badly the bridge is buckling.
According to Caltrans, due to extreme safety concerns, people are being told to stay clear and not get within a 100 feet of either side of the bridge.
Highway 1 will remain closed indefinitely between Palo Colorado in Monterey County, south to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.
Highway 1 is expected to reopen at Gorda, Notleys Landing and Ragged Point on March 13, according to the Department of Transportation.
Bay City News contributed to this story.