A warning has been issued about the danger of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge along the Big Sur coastline.Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge closed in mid-February after crews found too much movement and fracturing, Caltrans officials said. Drilling for the bridge is scheduled for March 17, after which it will be rebuilt.A photo from Caltrans shows how badly the bridge is buckling.According to Caltrans, due to extreme safety concerns, people are being told to stay clear and not get within a 100 feet of either side of the bridge.Highway 1 will remain closed indefinitely between Palo Colorado in Monterey County, south to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.Highway 1 is expected to reopen at Gorda, Notleys Landing and Ragged Point on March 13, according to the Department of Transportation.