Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge remains closed because it's deteriorating

Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on the Cabrillo Highway in Big Sur, Calif. is seen on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (KGO-TV)

BIG SUR, Calif. (KGO) --
A warning has been issued about the danger of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge along the Big Sur coastline.

Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge closed in mid-February after crews found too much movement and fracturing, Caltrans officials said. Drilling for the bridge is scheduled for March 17, after which it will be rebuilt.

A photo from Caltrans shows how badly the bridge is buckling.

According to Caltrans, due to extreme safety concerns, people are being told to stay clear and not get within a 100 feet of either side of the bridge.

Highway 1 will remain closed indefinitely between Palo Colorado in Monterey County, south to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

Highway 1 is expected to reopen at Gorda, Notleys Landing and Ragged Point on March 13, according to the Department of Transportation.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
