PG&E to cut 400 jobs in effort to save $300 million

This is an undated image of a man on a PG&E cherry picker. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco based PG&E said Wednesday it's cutting back in an effort to save $300 million annually.

Storms cause power outages, road closures in Sonoma County

Nearly 400 jobs will be cut, including eight corporate positions. The company plans to cut 800 contractors' jobs and will renegotiate contracts with vendors.

