PG&E to cut 400 jobs in effort to save $300 million

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco based PG&E said Wednesday it's cutting back in an effort to save $300 million annually.
Nearly 400 jobs will be cut, including eight corporate positions. The company plans to cut 800 contractors' jobs and will renegotiate contracts with vendors.
