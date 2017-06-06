NEWS

This Day in History: D-Day invasion remembered

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Supreme Commander Dwight Eisenhower visits paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division, three hours before the D-Day invasion (AP Photo&#47; ANONYMOUS)</span></div>
June 6, 1944 is often considered the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe. On this day, 156,000 Allied troops successfully stormed the beaches of Normandy in occupied France.

At 6:30 on the morning of June 6, the troops began invading a 50-mile stretch of beaches. An estimated 2,500 Americans were killed in the operation, according to U.S. National D-Day Memorial Foundation.

After invading the beaches, the Allies moved east, and by the end of the summer Paris had been liberated. Less than a year later, Nazi Germany surrendered.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsWorld War IId-dayu.s. & worldphotos
Load Comments
NEWS
Americans oppose climate pact pullout 2 to 1
Contractor charged with classified leak about election
White House: Trump not 'picking a fight' with London mayor
Police say one of the London Bridge attackers was previously known to authorities
More News
Top Stories
Searchers say they will continue to look for Sierra Lamar
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland's Ghost Ship founder appears in court
Petaluma man says friend stole $200K of Star Wars memorabilia
2 charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for Ghost Ship fire
Friend of Ghost Ship fire victims believes building owner should also face charges
New plan would decriminalize most California traffic violations
Stanford doctors take virtual look inside patients
Show More
All lanes of Highway 24 in Orinda reopen after fire
Steph Curry taking 'nap' during NBA Finals sparks internet frenzy
Suspect ID'd in killing of Australian tourist in San Francisco
SF issues subpoenas to Uber, Lfyt demanding transparency
Water issues delay opening of gondola, restaurant at Oakland Zoo
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
More Photos