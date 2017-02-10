7 ON YOUR SIDE

PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">7 On Your Side&#39;s Michael Finney was at the Serramonte Center taking consumer questions. Friday, February 10, 2017. (KGO-TV)</span></div>
DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney will be at the Serramonte Center today starting at 4 p.m., taking consumer questions.

He's going to answer questions from viewers on a variety of topics. He'll be there sharing his knowledge with you on anything from finance, to the best time to buy airline tickets and more. There's nothing he can't answer, so be sure to stop by.

Remember, there are lots of ways to Ask Finney -- Share your video questions using #AskFinney, use the form on this page, or email us at askfinney@kgo-tv.com. We want to hear from you!

(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
