Pilots, Congress weigh on Trump's plan to privatize air traffic control

President Donald Trump speaks about privatizing the nation's air traffic control system on Monday, June 5, 2017.

by Kate Larsen
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Trump is proposing to take the job of air traffic control away from the FAA and hand it over to a private business.

"Americans can look forward to cheaper, faster and safer travel," said President Trump.

The president argues that moving air traffic control to a non-profit corporation will quickly modernize the system.

"At a time when every passenger has GPS technology in their pockets, our air traffic control system still runs on radar and ground-based radio systems," explained Trump. "You cannot assign safety to a private organization."

Pilot and ABC News aviation consultant, John Nance, says GPS is not the silver bullet solution to tracking airplanes that the president suggests.

"Because of the vulnerability of our GPS satellite array, it could be knocked out with one hostile act, one nuclear explosion," said Nance.

"FAA is no longer funding the system as it should be."

But pilot and member of the pilots union, ALPA, Dick Deeds, believes privatization will create more efficiencies in the system.
"For the airlines, it will save them money. For the passengers, it's better they'll get from point to point faster, and the system would be safer," he said.

"This is hugely controversial," said Congressman Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael), He believes there are democrats and republicans on the House Transportation Committee, who are opposed to the plan.

"The idea that we would take the safest system in the world and the most complicated, and suddenly privatize it, that's crazy," he said.

Huffman says the president's plan will be tough to pass.

