Plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

A Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Philadelphia this morning after reported damage to an engine, the main body of the plane and a window, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.Flight 1380 was en route from New York City's LaGuardia International Airport to Dallas Love Field when it was diverted to Philadelphia International Airport, where it landed safely, airport officials said.Photos posted to social media showed passengers with oxygen masks, a blown out window and remains of an engine.After the 11:20 a.m. ET landing, passengers deplaned using the built-in steps, the FAA said.Southwest said in a statement, "The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, has 143 Customers and five Crewmembers onboard. We are in the process of gathering more information. Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time."The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.