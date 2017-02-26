NEWS

Players honor little league coach stabbed to death in San Jose

Mourners hold candles at a vigil held in San Jose, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Little League players past and present honored a beloved coach Sunday after he was stabbed to death in downtown San Jose.

A large group gathered for a candlelight vigil on the same baseball diamond where Frank Navarro mentored youngsters. He served as president of the Eastridge Little League.

One of Navarro's cousins expressed his grief saying, "It's hard when someone is doing so well and people love him, is just taken from us. Frankie will always be in our hearts," Alonso Hernandez told ABC7 News.

Someone stabbed Navarro while he worked as a security guard at the Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina just after midnight.

ABC7 News media partner, The Mercury News, reports that police detained two people. Although, it's unclear if detectives consider them suspects in Navarro's killing.

Click here to help support Frank Navarro's memorial fund.
