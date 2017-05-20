Pleasanton police investigating officer-involved shooting

This is an image of the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Pleasanton on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Pleasanton PD is investigating an officer involved shooting. No officers were injured during this incident. More info to come. @PleasantonCA pic.twitter.com/sGfJSkYI4J — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) May 20, 2017

Police in Pleasanton are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Touriga Drive and Burgundy Drive.There are reports that a suspect may have been killed. The officer is alright and was not injured.More details will be confirmed during a police press conference that is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this developing story.