Pleasanton police investigating officer-involved shooting

This is an image of the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Pleasanton on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in Pleasanton are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Touriga Drive and Burgundy Drive.

This is an image of the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Pleasanton on Saturday, May 20, 2017.


There are reports that a suspect may have been killed. The officer is alright and was not injured.

This is an image of the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Pleasanton on Saturday, May 20, 2017.


More details will be confirmed during a police press conference that is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.

This is an image of the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Pleasanton on Saturday, May 20, 2017.


