Police arrest Visalia man accused of plotting to kill 3 Bay Area doctors

A man named Yue Chen from Visalia, Calif. is seen in a booking photo on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Photo submitted to KGO-TV by the Palo Alto Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. --
The Palo Alto Police Department said Yue Chen, 58, of Visalia had rented a car and traveled to the Bay Area with plans to kill his three doctors because he was upset about his treatment.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2017, the Visalia Police Department told the Palo Alto Police Department they were looking for Chen. They said he had rented a car and was now missing along with his two legally owned hand guns.


Visalia Police told them they had found out that Chen was driving to the Bay Area with the intent to shoot three of his doctors at their homes because he was upset about his medical treatment.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, CHP in San Jose saw the suspect's rental car and pulled him over. Officers say they found two loaded semi-automatic handguns with high-capacity magazines.

Highway Patrol officers arrested Chen and took him to the hospital to get treatment for his medical condition. Once he was discharged, Palo Alto police booked him on three charges of attempted murder and carrying a loaded firearm.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact the Palo Alto Police Department at Chen (650) 329-2413 or send an anonymous tip to paloalto@tipnow.org or (650) 383-8984.
