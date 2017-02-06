Police ask for help finding San Ramon bank robber

Police need help in the East Bay identifying the bank robber who held a teller hostage.Surveillance cameras captured the bank bandit Monday in San Ramon.When the robber told the assistant manager to come with him she complied. It was a traumatic day for the people involved. A sign on the bank's door says it's closed due to an emergency.A robber bold enough to show his face at the U.S. Bank along Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon. Police say he demanded money from two tellers in large bills around noon Tuesday.Then, he told the assistant manager to come with him as he ran into a nearby neighborhood, essentially holding her hostage."One of the tellers reported seeing carrying what she believed to be a revolver," said Michael Schneider of the San Ramon police. "A small revolver of some sort."Nearby business owners worry about the three bank employees."Very concerned because people know each other here," said Dr. Katerina Rozakis of the Insight for Wellness Center. "I'm worried about their emotional wellbeing, the trauma that they may be facing. It was traumatic."Once the robber made it to the nearby neighborhood he let the woman go."I' mean it's a scary situation," Rozakis told ABC7 News. "Especially if you do see a gun."The robber is described as a white man in his 40s wearing a dark peacoat. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.