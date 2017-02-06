BANK ROBBERY

Police ask for help finding San Ramon bank robber who held teller hostage

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police need help in the East Bay identifying the bank robber who held a teller hostage at the U.S. Bank in San Ramon. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --
Police need help in the East Bay identifying the bank robber who held a teller hostage.

Surveillance cameras captured the bank bandit Monday in San Ramon.

When the robber told the assistant manager to come with him she complied. It was a traumatic day for the people involved. A sign on the bank's door says it's closed due to an emergency.

A robber bold enough to show his face at the U.S. Bank along Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon. Police say he demanded money from two tellers in large bills around noon Tuesday.

Then, he told the assistant manager to come with him as he ran into a nearby neighborhood, essentially holding her hostage.

"One of the tellers reported seeing carrying what she believed to be a revolver," said Michael Schneider of the San Ramon police. "A small revolver of some sort."

Nearby business owners worry about the three bank employees.

"Very concerned because people know each other here," said Dr. Katerina Rozakis of the Insight for Wellness Center. "I'm worried about their emotional wellbeing, the trauma that they may be facing. It was traumatic."

Once the robber made it to the nearby neighborhood he let the woman go.

"I' mean it's a scary situation," Rozakis told ABC7 News. "Especially if you do see a gun."

The robber is described as a white man in his 40s wearing a dark peacoat. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.
Related Topics:
newsrobberyburglaryhostagebank robberycrimepoliceSan Ramon
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Police ask for help finding San Ramon bank robber
BANK ROBBERY
Scotts Valley Bank robbery suspect identified
Arrests made after stolen police car found in San Jose
Officials confident they have bank robber in custody
Manhunt still underway after crime spree across Santa Cruz Mtns.
More bank robbery
NEWS
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
Yemeni girl reunited with family at SFO after four years apart
Ginsburg uses levity to talk Trump at Stanford
Texas Rangers to Help Search for Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jersey, Lt. Gov. Says
More News
Top Stories
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
Weather forecast for Tuesday morning
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Ginsburg uses levity to talk Trump at Stanford
Relentless rain downs trees, power lines in Santa Cruz Mtns.
Richmond officials speak on changes to disciplinary action in sex scandal
Show More
Bay Area companies join legal fight against immigration order
Oakland store in danger of closing, cites protests as cause
Yemeni girl reunited with family at SFO after four years apart
Approaching storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Relentless rain starting to take toll on parts of Bay Area
More News
Top Video
Ginsburg uses levity to talk Trump at Stanford
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
Relentless rain downs trees, power lines in Santa Cruz Mtns.
Trust fund kitties available for those who can't afford pets
More Video