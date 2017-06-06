ANIMAL NEWS

Police: Friends filmed Missouri man dragging kitten to death

(Photo/Shutterstock)

BRANSON, Missouri --
Two 18-year-old Missouri men are accused of tying a kitten to a car's bumper and dragging it to its death, then posting video online showing people "laughing as the cat tossed and turned" behind the vehicle.

Jordan Hall was charged Tuesday and Kyle Williams on Sunday with animal abuse and armed criminal action. Neither Branson man has an attorney.

The probable cause statement says laughter and somebody saying "this will be funny" can be heard as Williams ties the "scared" cat to the bumper. The statement says the cat was dragged last week until it "could not run anymore."

Hall has been identified as the driver. He told authorities he knew it was "not right." Police say Williams posted the video on Facebook.
