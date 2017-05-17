Police identify suspect charged in string of East Bay car fires

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1989467" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Contra Costa County fire officials say an arrest has been made in connection with a ring of suspicious car fires in the East Bay.

The Contra Costa County DA's office has identified the suspect arrested in connection with a series of vehicle fires in Contra Costa County.Pittsburg resident James Bishop III, 36, is being charged with one count of arson to an inhabited structure, nine counts of arson to property and eight counts of use of an accelerate to set a fire.At this time, CCCFPD and partner agencies are investigating 30 or more incidents as possibly related to this series and are asking for help from the public. If you live in an area where there has been a recent car fire and you have any information that could be of use, such as security camera images, please contact their Arson Tip Line at (866)50-ARSON.First car fire reported in Martinez. The car was found torched in the driveway of a home.A very similar scene, a car was found torched in Walnut Creek, then 15-minutes later another torched car was found in Martinez.Two more destroyed cars were found in Brentwood. Only, in this case, the flames spread to a nearby home damaging a garage and the contents inside.Yet another set of two cars were torched one in Lafayette, the other in Walnut Creek.