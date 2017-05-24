Police in Manchester make 3 more arrests in concert bombing

Police in Manchester say they have arrested three more men in connection with the suicide bombing at a pop concert that killed 22 people.They said Wednesday the arrests had been made in the south of the city, where a day earlier a 23-year-old man was also arrested and a number of homes were searched.Police are trying to establish if bomber Salman Abedi acted alone or whether there could be a risk of further attacks.The official threat level was raised to its highest point following the suicide bombing.Officials say soldiers will be deployed to places like Buckingham Palace, 10 Downing Street and Parliament. They will replace armed police as Operation Temperer takes effect Wednesday.Officials believe this will free up police to fight the threat of further extremist action against civilian targets, amid fears that another attack may be imminentPolice are trying to determine whether suicide bomber Salman Abedi acted alone when he set off his explosives at the end of a pop concert at a Manchester arena. The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.The French president on Wednesday also sought to extend the country's state of emergency, imposed after Islamic State attacks, until November.