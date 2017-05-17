NEWS

Police investigate after two found dead in Novato home

Marin sheriff's officials investigate a shooting that occurred at a home on Bugia Lane in Novato, Calif. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (@MarinSheriff/ Twitter)

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
Marin County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating after two people were found dead from apparent gun shot wounds at a home on Bugeia Lane in Novato Wednesday morning.

Officials said family members found the victims.

Deputies received a 911 call at 8:30 a.m. from those family members reporting the crime.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

Investigators say they are awaiting a search warrant to enter the home to investigate the deaths.

Watch ABC7 News at 11 a.m. for more on this developing story.
