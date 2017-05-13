NEWS

Police make arrest after string of suspicious car fires in the East Bay

Contra Costa County fire officials say an arrest has been made in connection with a ring of suspicious car fires in the East Bay. (KGO-TV )

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
Contra Costa County fire officials say an arrest has been made in connection with a ring of suspicious car fires in the East Bay.

Law enforcement from the Contra Costa County DA's office, Contra Costa County DA Investigators, The California Highway Patrol, Lafayette Police Department, and Concord Police Department say a 36-year-old man was located in a residential area in Benicia and appeared to set fire to a car in a driveway as police arrived.

He was stopped a short distance away, and was taken into custody without incident and was taken to Concord police headquarters for interviews. His car towed to be searched for evidence.

The suspect is being booked on 43 different arson charges, and his bail is set at over $3.1 million.

The suspect's name is being withheld pending further investigation.

Here's a timeline of the car fire events:

Monday, May 8, 2017- First car fire reported in Martinez. The car was found torched in the driveway of a home.

Wednesday, May 10, 2017- A very similar scene, a car was found torched in Walnut Creek, then 15-minutes later another torched car was found in Martinez.
Thursday, May 11, 2017- Two more destroyed cars were found in Brentwood. Only, in this case, the flames spread to a nearby home damaging a garage and the contents inside.

Friday, May 12, 2017- Yet another set of two cars were torched one in Lafayette, the other in Walnut Creek.



Anyone who believes that they may have additional information regarding the series of fires is encouraged to contact the Arson Tip Line for Contra Costa County Fire at 1-866-50-ARSON.
