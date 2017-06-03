Police say 6 victims killed in London terror attacks; 3 attackers also dead

At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Armed officers running into #londonbridgestation. Being evacuated with people running out. pic.twitter.com/EovHXwvdKg — Neeraj (@thatboyneeraj) June 3, 2017

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Please continue to follow @metpoliceuk for updates pic.twitter.com/AcGaju2Svp — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 4, 2017

London's police say six people have died in addition to three attackers after a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge Saturday.The violence turned a summery Saturday night in an area packed with bars and restaurants into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee and lifeboats drafted to help clear the area.Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away.The force initially said they were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.In the U.S., President Donald Trump argued in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to the reports.Trump began tweeting about the attacks an hour or so after initial news reports. One tweet read: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"Federal courts have blocked Trump's travel ban on six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world. His administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate it.Trump also tweeted a pledge of help and support for London.Police say they are working with Royal Naval Lifeboat Institution to evacuate public from the London Bridge incident.Police say a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and there were reports of stabbings nearby.The BBC says six people have been killed, along with three of the alleged attackers.Prime Minister Theresa May released a statement after the incident. "Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism. "This is a fast moving investigation. I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events."Police in the Bay Area are monitoring the developments, and are asking the public that if they see something, to say something and contact police.