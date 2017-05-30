NEWS

Police say SJSU student made up kidnapping story

This is an undated image of the road in Oregon where an SJSU student was found after claiming to have been kidnapped at knife-point. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
Police said a woman allegedly kidnapped from San Jose and found early Saturday morning on an Oregon road told officers today that she made up the whole story.

RELATED: SJSU student reportedly kidnapped, forced to drive to Oregon

San Jose police met with the victim today who recanted the story of her ordeal.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies in Coos County, Oregon got in touch with San Jose police to tell them they got a call from a citizen who saw a frightened woman running down a road.

Deputies found the woman who told them that she had been kidnapped from San Jose at knifepoint.

Police said no threat now exists to the public, but anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Chris Bielecki at (408) 277-4166.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.
