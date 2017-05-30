Police say SJSU student made up kidnapping story

Police said a woman allegedly kidnapped from San Jose and found early Saturday morning on an Oregon road told officers today that she made up the whole story.San Jose police met with the victim today who recanted the story of her ordeal.At about 1 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies in Coos County, Oregon got in touch with San Jose police to tell them they got a call from a citizen who saw a frightened woman running down a road.Deputies found the woman who told them that she had been kidnapped from San Jose at knifepoint.Police said no threat now exists to the public, but anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Chris Bielecki at (408) 277-4166.Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.