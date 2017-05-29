EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2052625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A horrific rollover crash that killed two people in Alameda was caught on surveillance video.

A pick-up truck was involved in a deadly wreck in the East Bay, rolling over seconds after impact. Two people were killed in the accident Monday morning, and now neighbors are coming forward saying drivers need to slow down."I heard it definitely flipping. It was crazy," said Cole Hickman who had just arrived to work at a nearby restaurant. He helped comfort the driver of a minivan clipped by the truck. She was shaking, crying -- she was really scared."Witnesses say the truck was carrying seven people -- two of them died, and five others are in critical condition. The woman who collided with them in her van was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.The investigation is just beginning, but police confirm speeding was a factor."Getting across the street can be difficult even in the best of times," said George Stephens of Alameda Bicycle. "Because you push the button, the lights come on but nobody stops."Locals say speeding is a huge problem along Park Street.Michael Kyono is pushing a campaign with signs reminding drivers to slow down. "Everybody is kind of upset just that it's an ongoing problem in Alameda, which is why the campaign was launched.""Quite a few near-misses, where the pedestrian crossing is because people are in a hurry to get from one end of the town to the other," said Alameda resident Jessica Lindsey.Alameda Bicycle never opened, as police spent eight hours cleaning up the wreckage, which included a toppled lamppost and a tree."Because of the accident, because there was a body lying in the parking lot when I got here -- it seemed to make sense to close for the day," Stephens told ABC7 News.The Monday holiday likely kept people away during the time of the crash, preventing a greater tragedy.