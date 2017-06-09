Police say teen stabbed by transient man at Millbrae library

Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a transient man stabbed a teenager at a library in Millbrae.The sheriff's office has evacuated the library as it investigates the incident.A witness who was inside says the victim ran into the library, bleeding profusely.The boy ran into the bathroom and that's when other people called 911.The victim was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.One woman said she was asked to leave when she arrived at the library. "Every day there's something new and it's just appalling, it really is. It makes you frightened for your children it makes you frightened for yourself," library patron Ann Horenstein said.No further details were immediately available.