Police say three shot two killed in San Jose

Police say three people were shot and two killed near Sunset Avenue and Story Road in San Jose.San Jose police say they responded to La Mejor Taqueria on Story Road after two people were reportedly shot. They say three male victims suffered from at least one gunshot wound each. Two were pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a San Jose hospital.The suspects are still at large and police are searching for answers.Anyone with information on this crime is asked to Detective Sergeant Paul Hamblin or Detective Jason Tanner of the SJPD's Homicide Unit at 408-947-7867. If you'd like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.