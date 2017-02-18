NEWS

Search for armed robbery suspect prompts street closures on Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. --
A police standoff involving a robbery suspect armed with a gun prompted street closures on Treasure Island Saturday.

Police responded to a report of a robbery involving a man armed with a gun at 10:43 a.m. on the 1300 block of Gateview Avenue.

The suspect reportedly fled into a residence on the 1200 block of Mariner Drive.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home, and street closures were in effect at Mariner Drive and Gateview Avenue. Muni buses were being rerouted due to the incident.

No further details were available.
