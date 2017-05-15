NEWS

President Trump's national security adviser denies report claiming Trump shared classified ISIS intel with Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, next to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House in Washington. (Russian Foreign Ministry Photo via AP)

President Donald Trump's national security adviser is denying a report that claims Trump shared highly classified intelligence about Islamic State militants with a top Russian diplomat.

H.R. McMaster told reporters in a brief statement that The Washington Post report published Monday "is false" and "at no time" were intelligence sources or methods discussed during Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Post report says Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Lavrov and Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, during a meeting at the White House last week.

McMaster says: "I was in the room. it didn't happen."

McMaster says the president did not discuss details that were not already known publicly.
