'Day Without Immigrants' protesters skip work, school to show importance of immigration

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was both a protest and a strike as some workers decided to participate in 'A Day Without Immigrants' as a way to show their presence in this country.

For some businesses, closing shop was an act of support for their immigrant workers.


CALA restaurant in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood began cancelling reservations after the staff decided it would stand behind their workers who took the day off.


"That's not something we feel good about, inconveniencing or cancelling plans, but we hope that people understand the reason behind this, that it is bigger than a night of dinner," Cala Restaurant General Manager Emma Rosenbush told ABC7.

Some businesses in the predominately Hispanic Mission District also closed shop today in support of the nationwide event 'a day without an immigrant."

Zuni's Café on Market Street opened, but made sure their clients read the message printed on the bottom of their checks stating, "Immigrants Make America Great."

Very few people were not behind the concept of workers staying home.

"I don't think inconveniencing someone for their dinner is going to change how the politicians feel," Sunnyvale resident David Broniarczyk said.


Supporters of the protest gathered at city hall in San Francisco to demand that more money be set aside to hire lawyers to defend those who face deportation after being detained.

Supervisor Sandra Fewer has a plan that would eventually give Public Defender Jeff Adachi $5 million a year to have a full staff of attorneys and aides similar to New York City's department.

"We're here to become the first west coast city to provide representation to detained immigrants," Adachi said.

It's not yet clear if Mayor Ed Lee supports the proposal.

