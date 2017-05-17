WIKILEAKS

Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison

In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Army, Pfc. Bradley Manning poses for a photo wearing a wig and lipstick. Manning later transitioned to being a woman named Chelsea. (AP Photo/U.S. Army, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks, has been released from a Kansas military prison on Wednesday after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence.

President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency in his final days in office in January.

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before transitioning in prison, was convicted in 2013 of 20 counts, including six Espionage Act violations, theft and computer fraud. She was acquitted of the most serious charge of aiding the enemy.

The Crescent, Oklahoma, native tweeted after being granted clemency that she plans to move to Maryland. Neither she nor her attorneys explained why, but she has an aunt who lives there.

Manning, a former intelligence analyst in Iraq, has acknowledged leaking the materials, which included battlefield video. She said she wanted to expose what she considered to be the U.S. military's disregard of the effects of war on civilians and that she released information that she didn't believe would harm the U.S.

Critics said the leaks laid bare some of the nation's most-sensitive secrets and endangered information sources, prompting the State Department to help some of those people move to protect their safety. Several ambassadors were recalled, expelled or reassigned because of embarrassing disclosures.

Manning, who was arrested in 2010, filed a transgender rights lawsuit in prison and attempted suicide twice last year, according to her lawyers.

Obama's decision to commute Manning's sentence to about seven years, including the time she spent locked up before being convicted, drew strong criticism from members of Congress and others, with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan calling the move "just outrageous."

In a statement last week - her first public comments since Obama intervened - Manning thanked that former president and said that letters of support from veterans and fellow transgender people inspired her "to work toward making life better for others."

"For the first time, I can see a future for myself as Chelsea," she said. "I can imagine surviving and living as the person who I am and can finally be in the outside world. Freedom used to be something that I dreamed of but never allowed myself to fully imagine."

Her attorneys have said Manning was subjected to violence in prison and argued the military mistreated her by requiring her to serve her sentence in an all-male prison, restricting her physical and mental health care and not allowing her to keep a feminine haircut.

The Department of Defense has repeatedly declined to discuss Manning's treatment in prison.

The Army said Tuesday that Manning would remain on active duty in a special, unpaid status that will legally entitle her to military medical care, along with commissary privileges. An Army spokeswoman, Lt. Col. Jennifer Johnson, said Manning will be on "excess leave" while her court-martial conviction is under appellate review.

Click here for more stories on WikiLeaks.
Related Topics:
newsmilitaryarmywikileaksbarack obamascandal
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WIKILEAKS
Clinton campaign doing damage control after recent email leaks
More wikileaks
NEWS
'We need to get those notes,' Schiff says about Comey's memo
Republican criticizes McMaster's remarks on Western Wall
9 injured, 2 arrested in fight at Turkish ambassador's home
Lawmakers respond to report Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn probe
More News
Top Stories
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
Hundreds sickened by suspected stomach bug at South Bay schools
Former FBI agent: Golden Gate Bridge stunt 'big wake up call' for security
Klay Thompson meets Warriors fan who creates remarkable t-shirts
Study: Nearly 40 percent of canned foods contain BPA
Sexual harassment lawsuit alleges SF startup has 'kink room'
Woman says she found mutilated goat in Vallejo
Show More
VIDEO: Man tapes himself to outside of car on I-880 in Oakland
Daredevil who climbed Golden Gate Bridge speaks out
Vic Lee wins Excellence in Journalism award
SFPD, DEA investigation leads to more than 20 arrests
Consumer Reports: Best blender reviews
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos