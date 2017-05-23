Random attack in Fairfax on elderly man captured on video

A vicious and seemingly random attack on an elderly man was caught on video in the Fairfax district, and some are wondering if the victim was targeted for his faith.Surveillance video shows the elderly victim walking on the street after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Detroit Street and Oakwood Avenue. Another man approaches him on the sidewalk and pushes him. He then goes after the older man, repeatedly punching him and then kicking him multiple times after he falls against a parked car.The attacker then casually walks off as the victim is rolling on the ground in pain. Eventually a passerby assists the man on the ground, who appears hurt but able to sit up.The victim was wearing a yarmulke and friends of his and witnesses are wondering if he was attacked because of his Jewish faith."He's never hurt a fly," said one resident of the community who said he has known the victim for a long time. "He's just a good guy going on the way to prayers this morning and gets pummeled for no reason other than probably being Jewish."Los Angeles police aren't at this point calling it a hate crime. They said it does appear to be a random attack and not a robbery.