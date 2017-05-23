NEWS

Random attack in Fairfax on elderly man captured on video

EMBED </>More Videos

A random attack on an elderly man, possibly motivated by his faith, was captured on video in the Fairfax district.

By and ABC7.com staff
FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES --
A vicious and seemingly random attack on an elderly man was caught on video in the Fairfax district, and some are wondering if the victim was targeted for his faith.

Surveillance video shows the elderly victim walking on the street after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Detroit Street and Oakwood Avenue. Another man approaches him on the sidewalk and pushes him. He then goes after the older man, repeatedly punching him and then kicking him multiple times after he falls against a parked car.



The attacker then casually walks off as the victim is rolling on the ground in pain. Eventually a passerby assists the man on the ground, who appears hurt but able to sit up.

The victim was wearing a yarmulke and friends of his and witnesses are wondering if he was attacked because of his Jewish faith.

"He's never hurt a fly," said one resident of the community who said he has known the victim for a long time. "He's just a good guy going on the way to prayers this morning and gets pummeled for no reason other than probably being Jewish."

Los Angeles police aren't at this point calling it a hate crime. They said it does appear to be a random attack and not a robbery.
Related Topics:
newsanti-semitismhate crimehate crime investigationsurveillance videobeatingassaultman attackedFairfaxLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
2-alarm fire damages several businesses in Sunnyvale
'James Bond' star Roger Moore dies after cancer battle
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Stars share 'prayers and tears' for victims of Manchester Arena
More News
Top Stories
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
2-alarm fire damages several businesses in Sunnyvale
How do you decide which kind of wine to buy?
Trump meets with Abbas in Bethlehem, 'truly hopeful' for peace deal
Show More
Dub Nation celebrates as Warriors head to Finals again
BART accused of spying on passengers with new app
Warriors sweep Spurs, head to NBA Finals for 3rd year in a row
Death toll climbs to 22 in Ariana Grande UK concert bombing
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested at SF's Ferry Building
More News
Top Video
How do you decide which kind of wine to buy?
Death toll climbs to 22 in Ariana Grande UK concert bombing
BART accused of spying on passengers with new app
Dub Nation celebrates as Warriors head to Finals again
More Video