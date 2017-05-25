Redwood City students train to save lives in case of mass casualty event

Juniors at Sequoia HS #RedwoodCity learn from Stanford surgeons how to stop bleeding at mass casualty events. #ManchesterBombing a wake up. pic.twitter.com/uxxQxjulH5 — David Louie (@abc7david) May 25, 2017

Bay Area trauma experts are starting to train teenagers to step in and save the lives of others in a mass casualty event, following the deadly Manchester Arena attack.Many who survived the Manchester bombing were young people, whose reaction was to scatter for safety.Just three days after the deadly bombing in Manchester, students and their teacher at Sequoia High School were sorting out their reaction.A team from Stanford Medical Center visited Greg Schmid's classroom to change their thinking, so instead of reacting by running away, they would stay to offer help. "Something bad is happening, and I may be able to help. Yeah, there is some intimidation in that, but if you can overcome that fear and jump in and help, you may be able to save someone's life," Stanford Trauma Surgery Chief David Spain, M.D., said.Trauma surgeons and nurses were there to teach the high school juniors how to stop bleeding, whether it's a mass casualty event or a traffic accident. They learned how to pack gauze into a wound and to apply pressure until first responders can take over. "Blood is blood. If you have to do something, you have to do it. It's not a matter of you being scared. You're going to have to save a life," Sequoia High School student Alexander Rojo said.Trauma experts think 15 to 16 is the right age for this kind of training. Medical groups would like to see this stop the bleed program become as common as CPR training. And for young people, it's all about giving them confidence. "After the training, I really realize it's not that difficult to put on a tourniquet and control bleeding, so getting over the fear of doing something wrong and just stepping in," Sequoia High School student Maddy Waddell said.The training is important and the use of tourniquets and other techniques. However, this is only the start, and the hope is Stanford Medical Center and other facilities are going to be training more young people across the country.