Report: Officials ignored Oroville Dam spillway concerns 12 years ago

Emergency spillway repairs, Oroville, California, Monday, February 13, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OROVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Three environmental groups warned federal and state officials 12 years ago the spillway in Oroville could erode during heavy winter rains and cause a catastrophe.

Our media partner the San Jose Mercury News reports the environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, filed a motion with the federal government in 2005, urging federal officials to require that the dam's emergency spillway be armored with concrete, rather than remain as an earthen hillside.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected the request after the state department of water resources and other water agencies said the upgrades were unnecessary.
