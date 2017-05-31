NEWS

Report: UC Berkeley to offer gender-inclusive locker room

A report has revealed that UC Berkeley will become the first college in the state to build a large-sale gender-inclusive locker room. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
UC Berkeley is taking a big step forward in the gender inclusion movement. The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting UC Berkeley will become the first college in the state to build a large-sale gender-inclusive locker room.

The 4,500 square foot facility will open next year inside the campus gym.

Transgender and disabled students will be able to access things like private changing rooms and partitioned showers and bathroom stalls.

The facility is being funded by a new fee of $54 per student, each semester.

The fee was approved in a 2015 campus-wide vote.
