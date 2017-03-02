An off-duty Oakland police officer was shot at as he drove on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Wednesday night but he wasn't injured, police said.The officer was driving south on Highway 880 near the 16th Avenue exit at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when someone started shooting at his vehicle, police said. The officer's vehicle was struck by gunfire but the officer wasn't hit, according to police. Patrol officers located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle's driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued that went into East Oakland, police said. The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned in the 5700 block of Brookdale Avenue, according to police. A perimeter was set up and a search was conducted but the suspect or suspects weren't found and are still at large, police said.Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in the case.Oakland police said anyone with information about the shooting should call their homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or their tip line at (510) 238-7950.