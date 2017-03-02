NEWS

$10,000 reward offered after off-duty police officer shot at in Oakland

Police search for shooter in Oakland, California, Thursday, March 2, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
An off-duty Oakland police officer was shot at as he drove on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Wednesday night but he wasn't injured, police said.

The officer was driving south on Highway 880 near the 16th Avenue exit at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when someone started shooting at his vehicle, police said. The officer's vehicle was struck by gunfire but the officer wasn't hit, according to police. Patrol officers located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle's driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued that went into East Oakland, police said. The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned in the 5700 block of Brookdale Avenue, according to police. A perimeter was set up and a search was conducted but the suspect or suspects weren't found and are still at large, police said.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Oakland police said anyone with information about the shooting should call their homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or their tip line at (510) 238-7950.
Related Topics:
newscrimepolicepolice officerOPDOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspected gang member arrests related to Long Island teen murders
Sessions twice met with Russian ambassador in 2016 despite denial
DHS to provide support to Jewish community after threats
Sessions should recuse himself from Russia inquiries if subject of DOJ investigation, Paul Ryan says
More News
Top Stories
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
ESPN: Kaepernick to stand during the anthem next season
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
Report: Mountain View high school to get millions in Snap IPO
Study shows Silicon Valley residents manage money well
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Marin looking into allowing buses on Hwy 101 shoulder
Show More
$5M donation breathes more hope into San Jose flood relief efforts
Concord creates ad campaign to bring in business
'When We Rise' features Dianne Feinstein, SF dark history
Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
Tiny mouse causes big delay for passengers bound for SFO
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
More Photos