Richmond couple injured in clash during Berkeley Trump rallies, protests

Berkeley police have arrested 10 people after protests became violent in Berkeley as pro and anti-Donald Trump protesters clashed in Civic Center Park. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
There have been 10 arrests but still no formal charges for those taken in by Berkeley police after Saturday's protests where pro and anti-President Donald Trump groups clashed violently at times.

"I got punched in the neck. I got punched in the back of the head," said 63-year-old retired engineer Mike Cox, who was attacked with and his wife while attending a rally to support the president Saturday.

Berkeley police had to rescue Cox and his wife after they were knocked to the ground and kicked over and over again. "I didn't realize it was as violent as it was until I looked at the video," he told ABC7 News.

The couple still has a hard time watching what happened that day when age, race and political views collided.

"She's like traumatized and that's what I'm more concerned about," Cox said.

What's even more troubling for the Richmond couple is that no one has been arrested. Police insist the investigation is far from over.

The Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O'Malley didn't charge anyone Tuesday saying, "We need to have all the evidence from BPD and once we do we will review everything before making a charging decision."

"I don't think they have, they have no inkling to even pursue it at this point," Cox added.

Regardless, these two still plan to attend Trump rallies whenever possible.

